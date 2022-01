Airtel Africa inducted into FTSE 100 Index

With effect from 31 January 2022

Bharti Airtel announced that its subsidiary Airtel Africa has been made a part of the coveted FTSE 100 Index effective Monday, 31 January 2022.

Airtel Africa listed on the London Stock Exchange in June 2019 and the milestone underscores the growing investor confidence in the business. The company had a market capitalisation of over $7.5* billion (*as per closing price on 26 January 2022) with Enterprise Value at $10.7 billion.

