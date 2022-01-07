Abbott India Ltd extends losing spree

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 18610, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.1% in last one year as compared to a 23.88% rally in NIFTY and a 4.74% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18610, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 17773.2. The Sensex is at 59594.23, down 0.01%.Abbott India Ltd has lost around 1.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13912.25, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5581 shares today, compared to the daily average of 11833 shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 18717.9, down 0.57% on the day. Abbott India Ltd jumped 20.1% in last one year as compared to a 23.88% rally in NIFTY and a 4.74% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 55.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

