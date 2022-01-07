National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1.67%

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 106.65, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 122.88% in last one year as compared to a 23.63% gain in NIFTY and a 59.65% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5656, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 211.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 233.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.49 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

