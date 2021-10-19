Abbott India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 21069.9, down 1.69% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.39% in last one year as compared to a 56.15% rally in NIFTY and a 24.4% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21069.9, down 1.69% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 18576.45. The Sensex is at 62218.25, up 0.73%.Abbott India Ltd has added around 2.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14598.2, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9806 shares today, compared to the daily average of 34569 shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 21038.55, down 2.26% on the day. Abbott India Ltd jumped 33.39% in last one year as compared to a 56.15% rally in NIFTY and a 24.4% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 64.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

