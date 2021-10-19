Hindustan Copper Ltd gains 2.95%

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 153.6, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 321.4% in last one year as compared to a 56.19% gain in NIFTY and a 163.71% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 153.6, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 18581.6. The Sensex is at 62198.18, up 0.7%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 38.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6253.1, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 178.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 113.97 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

