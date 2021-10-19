Hindustan Unilever Ltd spurts 1.44%, rises for third straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2692.25, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.89% in last one year as compared to a 56.19% gain in NIFTY and a 37.76% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2692.25, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 18581.6. The Sensex is at 62198.18, up 0.7%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has dropped around 3.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41564.15, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2688.7, up 1.36% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up 23.89% in last one year as compared to a 56.19% gain in NIFTY and a 37.76% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 75.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)