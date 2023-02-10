Abbott India Q3 PAT rises 24% YoY to Rs 247 cr

The pharmaceutical company's net profit jumped 23.91% to Rs 246.83 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 199.20 crore recorded in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,326.48 crore in Q3 FY23, up 8.34% from Rs 1,224.36 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Profit before tax grew 25.57% year on year to Rs 334.83 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Total expenses rose 5.65% to Rs 1,031.59 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 134.26 crore (up 24.23% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 135.24crore (down 4.51% YoY) during the quarter.

Abbott India has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

Shares of Abbott India were up 0.18% to Rs 20,897.90 on the BSE.

