JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Fermenta Biotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Metal stocks slide

Capital Market 

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 253.22 points or 1.24% at 20120.83 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.66%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.19%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.98%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.15%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.14%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.71%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.64%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.69%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.37%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.29%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 196.71 or 0.32% at 60609.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.15 points or 0.3% at 17840.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 229.11 points or 0.81% at 28356.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.62 points or 0.46% at 8946.23.

On BSE,1898 shares were trading in green, 1474 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU