Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 253.22 points or 1.24% at 20120.83 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.66%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.19%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.98%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.15%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.14%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.71%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.64%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.69%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.37%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.29%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 196.71 or 0.32% at 60609.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.15 points or 0.3% at 17840.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 229.11 points or 0.81% at 28356.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.62 points or 0.46% at 8946.23.

On BSE,1898 shares were trading in green, 1474 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

