JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Fermenta Biotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Power shares edge lower

Capital Market 

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 38.71 points or 1.1% at 3491.55 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.99%),Adani Power Ltd (down 4.97%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.84%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 0.93%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 3.02%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.57%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.34%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 196.71 or 0.32% at 60609.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.15 points or 0.3% at 17840.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 229.11 points or 0.81% at 28356.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.62 points or 0.46% at 8946.23.

On BSE,1898 shares were trading in green, 1474 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU