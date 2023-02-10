Power shares edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 38.71 points or 1.1% at 3491.55 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.99%),Adani Power Ltd (down 4.97%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.84%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 0.93%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 3.02%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.57%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.34%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 196.71 or 0.32% at 60609.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.15 points or 0.3% at 17840.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 229.11 points or 0.81% at 28356.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.62 points or 0.46% at 8946.23.

On BSE,1898 shares were trading in green, 1474 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

