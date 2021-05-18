Abbott India Q4 PAT jumps 37% YoY to Rs 152 cr

Abbott India posted a 37.4% rise in net profit to Rs 152.47 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 110.97 crore registered in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operations increased 14% to Rs 1,095.54 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 961.20 crore in Q4 FY20. The result was announced during market hours today, 18 May 2021.

The drug maker's profit before tax surged 35.5% to Rs 201.88 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 148.93 crore in Q4 FY20.

Abbott India posted a 16.49% jump in net profit to Rs 690.69 crore in the year ended March 2021 (FY21) compared with Rs 592.93 crore registered in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Revenue from operations increased 5.3% to Rs 4,310 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended payment of final dividend of Rs 120 and a special dividend of Rs 155 per equity share for the year ended 31 March 2021.

Shares of Abbott India were down 1.29% at Rs 16,001.45 on BSE.

Abbott India has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

