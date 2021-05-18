Captain Polyplast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Best Agrolife Ltd, Shriram EPC Ltd, Nahar Polyfilms Ltd and Umang Dairies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 May 2021.

Captain Polyplast Ltd tumbled 13.86% to Rs 43.8 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87358 shares in the past one month.

Best Agrolife Ltd crashed 9.48% to Rs 220.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22439 shares in the past one month.

Shriram EPC Ltd lost 9.36% to Rs 5.52. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd shed 8.43% to Rs 144.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 76239 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25530 shares in the past one month.

Umang Dairies Ltd corrected 8.01% to Rs 82.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42759 shares in the past one month.

