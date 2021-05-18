Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 17.94 points or 1.32% at 1346.21 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.08%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.14%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.11%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.9%), and HFCL Ltd (down 0.7%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 11.01%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 4.64%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.27%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 714.9 or 1.44% at 50295.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 204.65 points or 1.37% at 15127.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 284.55 points or 1.26% at 22843.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 111.62 points or 1.56% at 7278.

On BSE,1976 shares were trading in green, 1021 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

