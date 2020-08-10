Abbott India rallies after Q1 PAT spurts 54% to Rs 180 cr

Abbott India jumped 5.01% to Rs 17,000 after standalone net profit surged 54.2% to Rs 180.35 crore on 6.5% jump in net sales to Rs 1,064.27 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Standalone profit before tax (PBT) soared 29.7% to Rs 242.50 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 186.95 crore in Q1 June 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter dropped 10.2% to Rs 63.60 crore as against Rs 70.80 crore in Q1 June 2019. The Q1 result was declared after trading hours on Friday, 7 August 2020.

The extended lockdown on account of COVID-19 pandemic has led to a slowdown of demand in some therapeutic areas and resulted in lower sales. Abbott India continues to ensure uninterrupted supply of products to meet the needs of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)