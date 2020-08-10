Man Infraconstruction Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vimta Labs Ltd, Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd, Excel Realty N Infra Ltd and Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 August 2020.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd lost 10.76% to Rs 19.9 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 84971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22506 shares in the past one month.

Vimta Labs Ltd crashed 10.08% to Rs 117.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50648 shares in the past one month.

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd tumbled 9.14% to Rs 362.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21902 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4787 shares in the past one month.

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd fell 6.32% to Rs 0.89. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2118 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd shed 5.43% to Rs 25.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1271 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2130 shares in the past one month.

