ACC announces groundbreaking ceremony of greenfield project of 2/7 MTPA integrated cement plant

At Ametha in Kymore, Madhya Pradesh

ACC announced that the groundbreaking ceremony of the company's Greenfield Project of 2.7 MTPA integrated cement plant with 1 MTPA cement grinding unit at Ametha in Kymore, Madhya Pradesh took place on 06 February 2021.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the eco-friendly flagship project will have an energy efficient rotary kiln system with pre-calciner (capacity 9500 Tons per day) and Waste Heat Recovery system of 15 MW capacity. Generation of green power in the project will reduce consumption of grid power generated through fossil fuel, which will lead to significant reduction in CO2 emission by ~1.4 LT per annum and decrease dependency on exhaustible fossil fuel. This project will create approximately 5000+ direct and indirect employment opportunities.

ACC's operations in Madhya Pradesh started in 1923 at Kymore, Dist Katni, MP and currently, it has a capacity of up to 3.6 MTPA clinkering & 2.72 MTPA cement grinding. Over the years, ACC Kymore has been taking significant measures to aid the social development of local communities benefitting over 45,000 people in 16 villages around its operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)