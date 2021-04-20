Saregama collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for three forthcoming projects

-
Saregama India is collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the music label for three forthcoming projects of Bhansali.
These projects will be the much awaited and discussed Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi- the music rights of which has been acquired from Pen Studios - , the next untitled Bhansali directorial and his first non -film Hindi originals album which will have music composed by him.
