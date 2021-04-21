Shri Bajrang Alliance receives quality assurance certification from Royal Stancert, Netherlands

-
-
Shri Bajrang Alliance (Agro Division) announced that the company is now Certified and Registered under Food Safety Management System issued by Royal Stancert B. V. , Netherlands for Manufacture, of Ready to Eat and Ready to Cook Frozen Foods, Trading of Ready to Eat and Ready to Cook Frozen Vegetables and Manufacturer of Essential Oil, Oleoresin and Health Supplements.
Royal Stancert B.
V, (RSl) is an independent certificate issuing body providing quality assurance certifications. RSI is accredited by Global Euro Accreditation Centre, Georgia.
