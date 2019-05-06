JUST IN
Accelya Kale Solutions reappoints Independent Director

W.e.f. 18 July 2019

The Board of Directors, at the meeting held on 3rd May, 2019, considered and approved the re-appointment of Sangeeta Singh as an Independent Director with effect from 18 July 2019 upto 17 July 2024 on the Board of Accelya Kale Solutions subject to approval of the Members at the ensuring Annual General Meeting.

