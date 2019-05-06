Accelya Kale Solutions reappoints Independent Director

-
ALSO READ
Accelya Kale Solutions consolidated net profit rises 20.26% in the March 2019 quarter
Accelya Kale Solutions consolidated net profit rises 35.70% in the December 2018 quarter
Accelya Kale Solutions standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the December 2018 quarter
BarrierBreak and Samaage Partner to Deliver Mobility and Independent Living Solutions for People With Visual Impairment
Internet of Things India Congress 2019 to be held on Aug 22-23
-
W.e.f. 18 July 2019The Board of Directors, at the meeting held on 3rd May, 2019, considered and approved the re-appointment of Sangeeta Singh as an Independent Director with effect from 18 July 2019 upto 17 July 2024 on the Board of Accelya Kale Solutions subject to approval of the Members at the ensuring Annual General Meeting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU