Business Standard

Ducon secures another FGD project order in India

On 06 May 2019

Ducon Infratechnologies announced that the company received a FGD order from Chloride Metals Ltd, one of India's largest secondary lead smelter and production company for their greenfield lead metal recycling and refining project in Haldia. Under this turnkey order, Ducon will provide a complete air pollution control package including Lime FGD system along with particulate control system which will allow Chloride Metals Ltd to comply with latest global emission standards. Ducon Infratechnologies is an emerging technology company providing solutions in the Industrial, infrastructure & digital space to multiple business segments across varied industries announced its latest FGD order.

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 10:23 IST

