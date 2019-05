Ducon secures another FGD project order in India

On 06 May 2019

Ducon Infratechnologies announced that the company received a FGD order from Chloride Metals Ltd, one of India's largest secondary smelter and production company for their greenfield metal and refining project in Haldia. Under this turnkey order, Ducon will provide a complete control package including Lime FGD system along with particulate control system which will allow to comply with latest global emission standards. Ducon Infratechnologies is an emerging company providing solutions in the Industrial, infrastructure & digital space to multiple business segments across varied industries announced its latest FGD order.

