Deepak Nitrite appoints additional directors

W.e.f. 03 May 2019Sanjay Asher and Purvi Sheth have been appointed as an Additional Directors on the Board of Deepak Nitrite with effect from 03 May 2019 respectively. The Board also decided to recommend their appointments as an Indpendent Directors of the Company for approval of shareholders at the ensuring Annual General Meeting of the Company. Deepak Nitrite further announced that Sanjay Asher and Purvi Sheth are not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order passed by SEBI or any other such authority.
