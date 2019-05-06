Raunaq lnternational publish notice to shareholders for transfer of equity shares

-
ALSO READ
Sebi revises charges related to basic services demat account
SEBI bars NSE from securities market for 6 months
Shares in demat form: Sebi extends deadline to April 1
IEPF body recovers Rs 1,514 cr of depositors' funds
Pending for over 15 years, co transfers investor money worth Rs 1,514 cr to IEPF
-
On 06 May 2019Pursuant to the Regulation 30 & 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 , the company found enclosed herewith Notice published by the Company in the newspapers i.e. "Financial Express' (English) - Delhi Edition and 'Jansatta" (Hindi) - Delhi Edition on 05th May, 2019 in relation to intimation for transfer of Equity Shares into the Demat Account of the lnvestor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPF Authority) in terms of the provisions of Section 1 24(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the lnvestor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU