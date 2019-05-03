JUST IN
Deepak Nitrite appoints an Additional Director

W.e.f. 03 May 2019

Sanjay Asher has been appointed as an Additional Director on the Board of Deepak Nitrite with effect from 03 May 2019. The Board atso decided to recommend his appointment as Independent Director of the Company for approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

