Ace Software Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.21% to Rs 3.20 croreNet profit of Ace Software Exports reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.202.64 21 OPM %16.56-1.52 -PBDT0.630.04 1475 PBT0.45-0.12 LP NP0.36-0.05 LP
