Ashiana Housing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ashiana Housing update on sales of its project 'Ashiana Advik' at Bhiwadi
Ashiana Housing gains on inking pact for Jaipur group housing project
Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter
Ashiana Housing enters into development agreement for housing project in Jaipur
Ashiana Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 183.73% to Rs 127.65 croreNet profit of Ashiana Housing reported to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 183.73% to Rs 127.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales127.6544.99 184 OPM %8.04-8.20 -PBDT14.83-2.01 LP PBT12.68-4.32 LP NP9.05-3.84 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU