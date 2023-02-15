Nicco Uco Alliance Credit reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.56 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Nicco Uco Alliance Credit reported to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
