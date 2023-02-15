IndiaNivesh consolidated net profit declines 53.42% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.91% to Rs 1.13 croreNet profit of IndiaNivesh declined 53.42% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.91% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.131.36 -17 OPM %47.79-54.41 -PBDT1.550.44 252 PBT1.340.11 1118 NP1.092.34 -53
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
