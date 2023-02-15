IndiaNivesh consolidated net profit declines 53.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.91% to Rs 1.13 crore

Net profit of IndiaNivesh declined 53.42% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.91% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.131.3647.79-54.411.550.441.340.111.092.34

