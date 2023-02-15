Winsome Yarns reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Winsome Yarns reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Padam Cotton Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Rishab Special Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Oswal Yarns reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Oswal Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 39.37% to Rs 9.58 croreNet Loss of Winsome Yarns reported to Rs 12.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.37% to Rs 9.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.5815.80 -39 OPM %-93.538.23 -PBDT-8.941.35 PL PBT-12.09-2.38 -408 NP-12.09-2.38 -408
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU