Acrysil to expand production capacity at Bhavnagar, Gujarat

Acrysil has announced further expansion of production capacity by an additional 160,000 Quartz Sinks p.a. through Greenfield Project at Bhavnagar in Gujarat. Thus, taking the Overall Capacity to 1,000,000 sinks (1 million sinks) p.a.

The expansion in production capacity is to meet the growing demand of Quartz Kitchen Sinks in global market.

The proposed Capital Expenditure involves an investment of Rs.38 crore approx. in Land & Building, Moulds, Plant & Machinery, Utilities, warehouse and other related infrastructure. The project is likely to be completed by Q1 FY2023 and will be financed by mix of internal accruals and debt.

