Board of Jindal Steel & Power approves fund raising up to USD 1 bn

On 30 August 2021The Board of Jindal Steel & Power has approved a potential fund raising including by way of issuance of non-convertible, senior, unsecured, fixed/LIBOR rate notes denominated in foreign currency or rupee ("Bonds"), to be issued in one or more tranches (the "Issue") for an aggregate sum of up to USD 1 billion, for such permissible end uses in accordance with applicable law including but not limited to the SEBI guidelines and the ECB guidelines, to any persons, entities, bodies corporate, companies, banks, financial institutions and any other categories of eligible investors permitted to invest in the Bonds under applicable laws, in India or overseas.
