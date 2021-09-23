Arman Financial Services allots 3,200 equity shares under ESOP

Arman Financial Services has allotted 3,200 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the eligible Employees of the Company / Subsidiary Company who have exercised their stock options under Arman- Employee Stock Option Plan 2016 (ESOP-2016).

Consequent to the above allotment, the equity share capital of the Company stands increased to 84,91,584 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 8,49,15,840/-.

