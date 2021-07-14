Adani Airport Holdings takes charge of Mumbai International Airport

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has taken over the management control of Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from the GVK Group following the MIAL Board Meeting on 13 July 2021.

This follows approvals received from the Government of India, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra, and the Government of Maharashtra.

MIAL is India's second busiest airport by both passenger and cargo traffic.

With eight airports in its management and development portfolio, AAHL is now India's largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 25% airport footfalls. With the addition of MIAL, AAHL will now also control 33% of India's air cargo traffic.

