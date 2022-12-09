Adani Enterprises acquires 100% stake in AMRPL

Adani Enterprises announced that it has acquired 10,000 (100%) equity shares of Alluvial Mineral Resources (AMRPL) from Adani Infra (India) for total consideration of Rs 71,000.

AMRPL is engaged in carrying out mining of minerals & ores activities and other allied activities in any part of India or elsewhere. AMRPL is registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on 6th November, 2020 and is yet to commence its business operations.

Adani Infra is under joint control with Adani Group. The proposed transaction is at arm's length basis an independent valuation report.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 117% to Rs 460.94 crore on 188.8% jump in net sales to Rs 38,175 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.14% at Rs 4031.05 on the BSE.

