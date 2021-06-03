Adani Enterprises hits record high; jumps 24% in four days

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart enters into strategic partnership with Adani Group
Adani Enterprises road biz receives LoA from NHAI
Adani Road Transport led consortium bags NHAI road project under TOT basis
Adani Enterprises hits record high; rises 19% in three days
Benchmarks end almost flat; Adani Group stocks rally
-
Adani Enterprises jumped 4.28% to 1,612.95, extending its winning run to fourth consecutive trading session.Shares of Adani Enterprises have rallied 23.8% in four trading days from its previous closing low of Rs 1,302.95 on 28 May 2021. The counter hit a record high of Rs 1,623.20 in intraday today. The stock has soared 1,043% from its 52-week low of Rs 141.10 hit on 12 June 2020.
In last one month, Adani Enterprises has jumped 28.4% compared with 6.69% rise in Nifty 50 index.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 80.415. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock is trading above its 50 and 100 days simple moving average placed at 1207.89 and 950.12 respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.
Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centred on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centre and water infrastructure.
Adani Enterprises reported a 282.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 233.95 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 61.21 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue from operations inched up 0.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13,525.07 crore during the quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU