Lupin to enter digital healthcare space

The board of the drug major has approved foraying into the digital healthcare space with a focus to provide a digital therapeutics platform for doctors and patients in India.

The company recently incorporated a new entity in the name of Lupin Digital Health, as a wholly owned subsidiary, which will undertake this.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The drug major's consolidated net profit jumped 18.7% to Rs 464.37 crore on 0.8% fall in net sales to Rs 3,759.27 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

The scrip fell 1.32% to currently trade at Rs 1230.45 on the BSE.

