Adani Enterprises incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Azhiyur Vengalam Road

Adani Enterprises has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Azhiyur Vengalam Road, on 01 February 2021.

This subsidiary will carry out the development, maintenance and management of the project "Six Laning of Azhiyur to Vengalam section of NH-17 (New NH-66) from Des. Ch. 189+200 (Ex. km 188+000) to Des. Ch. 232+100 (Ex. km 230+400) [except 6 laning of Paloli to Moorad section from Des.

Ch. 203+000 (Ex. km 201+590) to Des. Ch. 205+100 (Ex. Km 203+900)] in the State of Kerala on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna" and to do all necessary and incidental activities in this regard.

