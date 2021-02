Tata Consumer Products to acquire cereal and millet-based snacks brand 'Soulfull'

For consideration of Rs 155.8 crore

Tata Consumer Products has entered into share purchase agreements (SPAs) and a share purchase and investment agreement (SPIA) with the existing promoters and shareholders of Kottaram Agro Foods (Target Company) to acquire 100% of the equity share capital of the Target Company for cash consideration of Rs 155.8 crore. In addition, the promoters are entitled to a contingent consideration, which is payable upon the business achieving certain operational and financial milestones over a period of 5 years.

The Target Company is engaged in the business of breakfast cereals and millet-based snacks under the trademark "Soulfull". The said acquisition is subject to the fulfillment of various terms and conditions as specified in the SPAs and the SPIA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)