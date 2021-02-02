Tata Consumer Products to acquire cereal and millet-based snacks brand 'Soulfull'

-
-
For consideration of Rs 155.8 croreTata Consumer Products has entered into share purchase agreements (SPAs) and a share purchase and investment agreement (SPIA) with the existing promoters and shareholders of Kottaram Agro Foods (Target Company) to acquire 100% of the equity share capital of the Target Company for cash consideration of Rs 155.8 crore. In addition, the promoters are entitled to a contingent consideration, which is payable upon the business achieving certain operational and financial milestones over a period of 5 years.
The Target Company is engaged in the business of breakfast cereals and millet-based snacks under the trademark "Soulfull". The said acquisition is subject to the fulfillment of various terms and conditions as specified in the SPAs and the SPIA.
