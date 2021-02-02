Persistent Systems placed Top 15 Sourcing Standout for Managed Services

Persistent Systems has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout for Managed Services for the fourth quarter running by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its Q4 2020 Global ISG Index.

ISG's Booming 15 list covers service providers with under US $1 billion in revenue globally.

This follows Persistent winning the ISG Star of Excellence Award in September, for achieving the highest cumulative customer experience score for the quality of its core technology services and a leader in APAC and North America in BFSI, healthcare and life sciences.

