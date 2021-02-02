Endurance Technologies starts commercial production at new plant in Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
Rane Brake rises after Q2 PAT jumps 55% YoY
Rane Brake Lining spurts on buyback plan
Jubilant Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Sundaram Brake Linings reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.29 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Board of Rane Brake Lining approves buyback of shares up to Rs 22 cr
-
Endurance Technologies announced the commencement of commercial production at the Company's new plant situated at G-102 & 103, SIPCOT Industrial Park, Vallam Vadagal Scheme, Village Vallam, Sriperumbudur, Dist.
Kancheepuram - 602105 Tamil Nadu, from today i.e. 2 February 2021.
The plant will manufacture aluminium die-castings and carry out integration of disc brake components with control brake modulators. The plant has an annual installed capacity:
a. to manufacture 9,000 metric tonnes of aluminium die-casting components for application in two and four wheelers and the required infrastructure for machining of such castings, and
b. to integrate 720,000 sets of disc brake components for application in two wheelers.
Integration of disc brake components with control brake modulators has commenced today and production of aluminium die-casting components is targeted to commence from 15 February, 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU