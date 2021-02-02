Endurance Technologies starts commercial production at new plant in Tamil Nadu

Endurance Technologies announced the commencement of commercial production at the Company's new plant situated at G-102 & 103, SIPCOT Industrial Park, Vallam Vadagal Scheme, Village Vallam, Sriperumbudur, Dist.

Kancheepuram - 602105 Tamil Nadu, from today i.e. 2 February 2021.

The plant will manufacture aluminium die-castings and carry out integration of disc brake components with control brake modulators. The plant has an annual installed capacity:

a. to manufacture 9,000 metric tonnes of aluminium die-casting components for application in two and four wheelers and the required infrastructure for machining of such castings, and

b. to integrate 720,000 sets of disc brake components for application in two wheelers.

Integration of disc brake components with control brake modulators has commenced today and production of aluminium die-casting components is targeted to commence from 15 February, 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)