Adani Enterprises Ltd up for third straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1524.85, up 7.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 15497.1. The Sensex is at 51560, down 0.72%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has gained around 21.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5121.65, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 156.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 305.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

