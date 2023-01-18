Wipro opens Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centers in Toronto

Wipro announced the opening of its newest Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Center in Toronto, Canada.

Joining a global network of Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centers, this new one will enable customers in Canada to accelerate their move to the cloud and build industry leading solutions leveraging Wipro and AWS expertise.

