Wipro opens Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centers in Toronto

Wipro announced the opening of its newest Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Center in Toronto, Canada.

Joining a global network of Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centers, this new one will enable customers in Canada to accelerate their move to the cloud and build industry leading solutions leveraging Wipro and AWS expertise.

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 18:58 IST

