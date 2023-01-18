USFDA inspects APL Health Care's Unit I & III in Telangana

Issues two observations under Form 483

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, APL Health Care Limited's Unit I & III, an Orals (Tablets, Capsules and Soft gel Capsules) and Derma Manufacturing facility located at Jadcherla, Mahabub Nagar District, Telangana, from 09 January to 18 January 2023.

At the end of the inspection, the company has been issued a 'Form 483' with 2 observations. The observations are procedural in nature. The company will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timelines and work closely with US FDA to close the observations at the earliest.

