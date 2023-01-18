JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Wipro opens Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centers in Toronto

USFDA inspects APL Health Care's Unit I & III in Telangana
Business Standard

TCS recognized as Top Employer in Europe

Capital Market 

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Top Employer in Europe by the Top Employers Institute for the eleventh consecutive year.

It was also named the number one Top Employer in Belgium, Denmark, and The Netherlands.

Each year, the Top Employers Institute certifies organizations worldwide based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey.

TCS Europe was assessed on key HR domains including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, wellbeing and more.

TCS Europe was recognized as a Top Employer for its ongoing investments in building a diverse workforce and nurturing the next generation of European technology talent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 19:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU