TCS recognized as Top Employer in Europe

It was also named the number one Top Employer in Belgium, Denmark, and The Netherlands.
Each year, the Top Employers Institute certifies organizations worldwide based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey.
TCS Europe was assessed on key HR domains including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, wellbeing and more.
TCS Europe was recognized as a Top Employer for its ongoing investments in building a diverse workforce and nurturing the next generation of European technology talent.
