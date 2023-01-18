JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

360 ONE WAM allots 17,048 equity shares under ESOS
Business Standard

Board of Surya Roshni approves setting up of new steel pipe plant

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 18 January 2023

The Board of Surya Roshni at its meeting held on 18 January 2023 has approved setting up of new Steel pipe plant for manufacturing of GP and CR coil / pipe at Hindupxur, Andhra Pradesh.

Project details:
Location - Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh
Proposed capacity addition - 72,000 metric ton per annum
Commissioning schedule - By March 2024
Investment - Rs 75 crore (financing through internal accruals)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 18:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU