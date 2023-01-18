Board of Surya Roshni approves setting up of new steel pipe plant

-
At meeting held on 18 January 2023The Board of Surya Roshni at its meeting held on 18 January 2023 has approved setting up of new Steel pipe plant for manufacturing of GP and CR coil / pipe at Hindupxur, Andhra Pradesh.
Project details:
Location - Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh
Proposed capacity addition - 72,000 metric ton per annum
Commissioning schedule - By March 2024
Investment - Rs 75 crore (financing through internal accruals)
