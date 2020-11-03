TCS and B3i partner to launch solutions for insurance industry

-
Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with B3i Services AG, a global industry-led blockchain initiative, to design, develop and launch ecosystem innovations based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) for the insurance industry.
This partnership leverages TCS' innovation capabilities and B3i's industry-leading production DLT platform, to accelerate the digitization of insurance for faster and more efficient delivery of tailored solutions to support risk managers, insurers, brokers, reinsurers, and industry service providers.
Partners and customers will be able to leverage the B3i Fluidity platform by reusing common components and services, as well as ensuring interoperability with other applications in the B3i ecosystem.
Additionally, TCS' experience in curating ecosystems across industries, including manufacturing, distribution, logistics, retail, and insurance will enable B3i participants to close the 'protection gap' by identifying opportunities for new or existing insurance products to facilitate ecosystems and value chains.
