Adani Green adds 25% in five days

Adani Green Energy rose 3.61% to Rs 740, extending gains for the fifth straight session.

Shares of Adani Green Energy jumped 25.77% in five consecutive trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 588.35 on Wednesday, 23 September 2020.

Adani Green Energy had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.77 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against a net loss of Rs 98.01 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales rose 10.2% to Rs 724.67 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 657.70 crore in Q1 June 2019.

The stock has surged 1,233.33% from its 52-week low of Rs 55.50 hit on 3 October 2019.

The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

The latest ranking of global solar companies by Mercom Capital ranked Adani Group as the number one global solar power generation asset owner in terms of operating, under construction and awarded solar projects. Adani's solar portfolio is 12.32 GWac which exceeds the total installed capacity of the US in 2019 and will displace over 1.4 billion tons of carbon dioxide over the life of its assets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)