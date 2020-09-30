Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 157.4 points or 1.86% at 8309.35 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.64%), Vedanta Ltd (down 2.57%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.22%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.99%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 1.57%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.37%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.13%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.03%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.28%).

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 189.73 or 0.5% at 38162.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 45.55 points or 0.41% at 11267.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 26.33 points or 0.18% at 14887.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.27 points or 0.23% at 4966.63.

On BSE,1146 shares were trading in green, 1275 were trading in red and 193 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)