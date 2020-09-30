Godrej Properties adds new project in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties posts 35% fall in Q4 profit; achieves record sales booking last fiscal
Realty sector consolidation to accelerate as lockdown hits sales, cash-flow of builders: Godrej Prop
Godrej Properties Q4 PAT drops 35% YoY
Indiabulls Real Estate, Embassy Group merge assets
DLF records loss of 71 crore in Q1 FY21
-
The Mumbai-based real estate developer will develop a residential project in Kalyan, Mumbai.
Godrej Properties announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a well-located land parcel in Kalyan (Mumbai). The property is spread across 20 acres and will offer approximately 1,39,000 square meters (1.5 million square feet) of saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of varied configurations with a small amount of retail/commercial space.
Kalyan is an established micro-market within MMR and this site is strategically located with multiple schools, hospitals, retail and residential spaces in close proximity, the company said in a filing today, 30 September 2020.
Godrej Properties is engaged in construction and real estate development. It reported consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 89.87 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales slumped 88.6% to Rs 72.29 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Rs 635.88 crore in Q1 June 2019.
Shares of Godrej Properties declined 1.37% to Rs 866.65. It has soared 71.29% from its 52-week low of Rs 505.95 hit on 24 March 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU