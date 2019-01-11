JUST IN
Board of DCM approves change in nominee directorate

At meeting held on 11 January 2018

The board of DCM at its meeting held on 11 January 2019 has approved the following change in directorate -

Accepted the resignation of N P Chawla as Nominee Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)from the Board of the Company w.e.f. 11 December 2018.

Co-opted K S Nagnyal as Nominee Director of LIC on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 11 January 2019, in place of N P Chawla.

First Published: Fri, January 11 2019. 18:23 IST

