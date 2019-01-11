Board of TRF appoints CFO and Company Secretary

-
At meeting held on 11 January 2019The Board of TRF at its meeting held on 11 January 2019 has appointed -
Shaktishree Das as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 16 January 2019.
Subhashish Datta as Company Secretary and Compljance Officer of the Company with immediate effect in place of Pankaj Kumar Choubey who has stepped down from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
