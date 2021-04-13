Inox Leisure adds 5 screen multiplex at Bangalore

Inox Leisure has commenced the Commercial Operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre taken on Lease basis, located at INOX Leisure , 2nd Floor, SBR Horizon, Seegehalli, Whitefield-Hoskote Road, Bangalore - 560 067 with effect from today, i.e. 13 April 2021.

The said Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 5 screens and 694 seats.

INOX is now present in 69 cities with 153 Multiplexes, 648 screens and a total seating capacity of 147,436 seats across India.

